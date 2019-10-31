close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
AFP
October 31, 2019

Masakadza made Director of Cricket

Sports

AFP
October 31, 2019

HARARE: Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed Zimbabwe Cricket’s Director of Cricket, a newly created role by the national board aimed at transforming the game in the country both on and off the field. The 36-year-old former Zimbabwe captain will officially begin in his new role on November 1.

The decision to form this role was taken by the ZC in its last meeting, in August, where the board passed a resolution to restructure its management.In this new job profile, Masakadza, who retired from international cricket last month, will be tasked with defining policy, strategy and programmes of “best practice” throughout all aspects of the ZC cricket pathway. He’ll also be responsible for the recruitment, management and interaction of senior cricket technical staff.

