Scotland secure T20 WC ticket

DUBAI: Scotland thrashed United Arab Emirates by 90 runs on Wednesday in Dubai to book a place in next year’s T20 World Cup tournament.

Opener George Munsey belted 65 as Scotland made 198 in their innings. In reply, UAE were all out for 108, with nine balls left, after 18.3 overs as Mark Watt and Safyaan Sharif each took three wickets.

Scotland joined Namibia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Ireland, who had already booked their places but are still competing for the winner’s trophy in UAE.The 14-nation tournament decides which six nations complete the 16-team field for the World Cup in Australia from October 18 to November 15 next year.

The final spot was being decided between Hong Kong and Oman in Dubai later.Scotland had struggled in group play and finished only fourth in their seven-team group.