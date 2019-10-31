Lisa appointed England women cricket coach

LONDON: Former Australian international Lisa Keightley became the first woman to be appointed full-time coach of the England women’s cricket team on Wednesday the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced.

The 48-year-old who played nine Tests and 85 One Day Internationals succeeds Mark Robinson and will take up her post in January. Keightley — who coached the England Women’s Academy between 2011 and 2015 — takes over a team that like their male counterparts are world champions in the 50 over format.

Former Australian men’s coach Darren Lehmann welcomed her appointment tweeting: “Great news”Keightley — who is presently coaching the Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash in Australia — will step down from her role as head coach of Hundred franchise London Spirit. Clare Connor, the ECB managing director of women’s cricket, said Keightley had impressed the selection panel with her vision. “Lisa was the stand-out candidate from a varied and highly talented group of applicants,” said Connor.