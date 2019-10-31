Mominul named BD Test captain

DHAKA: Mominul Haque has been appointed Bangladesh Test captain while Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the T20I squad in the forthcoming series in India, Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

The change in captaincy was enforced after Shakib al Hasan was banned for two years by the International Cricket Council for failing to report corrupt approaches from a bookie.The BCB also confirmed further changes to personnel in the T20 squad. Abu Hider Rony will replace injured M Saifuddin while M Mithun will come in place of Tamim Iqbal. Saifuddin was ruled out of the series because of a recurring back injury while Tamim opted to remain with his wife, with the couple expecting their second child.

Taijul Islam has been named replacement for Shakib in the T20 squad. Revised squads: T20I squad: Soumya Sarkar, M Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, M Mithun, Taijul Islam.

Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, M Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.