Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

QAT G-II: Abdullah hits double ton for C Punjab

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafiq struck a blazing double century for Central Punjab in the sixth round drawn match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade -II tournament against Northern at the LRCA Ittefaq Ground on Wednesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 344 for six, Northern were bowled out for 362 runs in 81 overs. Waqas Maqsood took four while Ahmed Saifi took three wickets. Central Punjab opener Abdullah Shafiq remained unbeaten with 205 that included 19 fours and eight sixes.

Abdullah added 167 runs for the first wicket with M. Ikhlaq who scored 73 runs. The match was called-off with Central Punjab placed at a formidable 331 for one in 69 overs. Scores: Central Punjab 400-8, 83 overs (M Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, M Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) and 331-1, 69 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 205 not-out, M Ikhlaq 73, Ali Zaryab 42*) Northern 362 all out, 81 overs (Naveed Malik 143, Afaq Rahim 66, Sarmad Bhatti 50; Waqas Maqsood 4-77, Ahmed Safi 3-100, Saad Nasim 2-61) Result: Match drawn.

