Judoka Hussain gets quota marks for Olympic qualifiers

LAHORE: Shah Hussain Shah after achieving 5th position in Judo Grand Slam held in UAE from October 24-26, has been awarded continental quota marks in Olympic Qualifying run. This is the ever highest position of any Pakistani Judoka in history. He has become the top judoka in Asia.

Latest ranking list released by International Judo Federation shows him at 42nd position in Olympic qualifying ranking with a huge jump of 20 positions and accumulated marks of 746.

He has also left his Indian rival Avtar Singh miles behind who was 16 points ahead of him but now 180 points behind him.

Shah started his qualifying journey in 2019 whereas rest of world judokas started one year earlier than him. However PJF sent him for one month Hungary Training camp for learning European style Judo which was his weakness. After that PJF sent him purely on their own for participating in 5 world ranking events in last 5 months.

President PJF Col Junaid Alam said that Shah requires only to maintain his position till May 20, 2020. For that he can’t afford to miss any event in this crucial race. He will be featuring in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and six more events in Europe to maintain his position.