U-19 Cricket: Ali, Qasim excel for Central Punjab

LAHORE: Ali Imran and Qasim Akram were the stars for Central Punjab in their win over Southern Punjab on day two of the fifth-round of National Under-19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday.

At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Central Punjab resuming their first innings on 138 for four in 34 overs were bowled out for 290 in 65.2 overs. Qasim Akram scored a 131-ball 129, which included 16 fours. Bilal Munir contributed 47 off 71 balls, he hit six fours.

For Southern Punjab, slow left-arm Haris Javed picked three wickets for 77, while M Jahangir and M Zahid chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Southern Punjab in their second innings were dismissed for 131 in 44.5 overs. Faizan Zafar top-scored with 36.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab U19 168 all out in 63.3 overs (Qamar Riaz 40*, M Asif 37, Ali Imran 4-52, Qasim Akram 3-58) and 131 allout, 44.5 (Faizan Zafar 36; Ali Imran 5-51) Central Punjab U19 290 all-out in 65.2 overs (Qasim Akram 129, Bilal Munir 47, Saif Ali Khan 41; Haris Javed 3-77, M Jahangir 2-76, M Zahid 2-51) and 12-1 in 1.5 overs Result: Central Punjab U19 won by nine wickets.