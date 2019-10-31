QAT: Northern set to gain lead over S Punjab

ISLAMABAD Northern look well set to take first innings lead in a high scoring Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab following penultimate day’s play at the Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.

When stumps were drawn Wednesday, Southern reached 403 for 8, still requiring another 148 runs to overtake Northern first innings score with just two wickets standing.The highlight of third day’s play were centuries by Sami Aslam (100) and Sohaib Maqsood (111).

Resuming at the overnight score of 102 for one, Southern Punjab batsmen batted with authority in the first session of play to take the score to 208 for two. Umer Siddique (22) was the lone wicket to fall in the session, he added 45 runs for the second wicket with Sami Aslam who took lunch at 82 not out.

The left-handed opener completed his 12th first-class century shortly after lunch (second of the ongoing season) however, he was dismissed soon after by left-arm-spinner Noman Ali.

Scores: Northern 550 for 6 decl in 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83, Rahat Ali 3-97, M Abbas 2-86)

Southern Punjab 403 for 8 in 99.1 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Shan Masood 58, Noman Ali 5-138, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-107).