Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

SL likely to send full-strength team for Tests

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

LAHORE: After a successful tour to Pakistan for ODI and T20 series, Sri Lanka Cricket has been convinced to send their full-strength team to Pakistan again for a Test series in December.

The CEO of Sri Lankan board Ashley de Silva is reported to have said that players who backed out to tour Pakistan for the recent limited-overs tour, have now shown interest in touring, except one or two.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized two venues Karachi and Rawalpindi to host Test series against Sri Lanka after their cricket board gave positive response for touring cricket loving country in December this year. The PCB successfully hosted Sri Lanka team for three ODIs and T20Is each in Karachi and Lahore respectively earlier this month. This will be the first Tests played in the country in ten years. Sri Lanka were also the last team to play Tests there. Pakistan last played Test cricket in Rawalpindi in 2004 against India.

