PCB plans street-cricket style game in PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to introduce traditional street cricket style in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The first pick in the draft for PSL season five will be decided on ‘Pugam’ [Show of hands]. The draft for season five will be held in mid-November. The exact date will be disclosed in a days to come.

All franchises’ representatives will be gathered either at Minar-e-Pakistan or Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore to do ‘Pugam’. The cricket board aims to attract cricket fans in the country towards the game by implementing different ideas. Earlier, they introduced no toss rule in domestic cricket to reduce the extra advantage for home side.

In 2018, the Cricket Australia (CA) introduced bat flip in place of toss in their popular franchise event, Big Bash League (BBL). This innovation of them attracted the entire cricket world.The fifth edition of the PSL will be from February 20 to March 22, 2022. The whole edition will be played in Pakistan.