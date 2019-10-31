close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
AFP
October 31, 2019

Federer out of ATP Cup

Sports

AFP
October 31, 2019

PARIS: Roger Federer has withdrawn from the ATP Cup, a new team competition to be held in Australia in January, citing “family reasons”.The world number three, 38 years old, withdrew on Monday from this week’s Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, two hours before the start also saying he needed to rest. The ATP Cup organisers tweeted: “@rogerfederer announced that he would not play the #ATPCup for family reasons and therefore Switzerland was removed” from the competition.

