Naseem (6/78) keeps C Punjab stronger

LAHORE: Fast-bowler Naseem Shah, with his second five-wicket haul, helped Central Punjab to put a stranglehold over Sindh on Day Three of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fixture at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old returned figures of 19-2-78-6 as Sindh were dismissed for 256 after starting the penultimate day at the overnight score of 196 for four in reply to Central Punjab’s 313.

After securing a 57-run first innings lead, Central Punjab further consolidated their position by finishing the day at 192 for two as the visitors led by 249 with eight wickets standing. Salman Butt was batting at 90 and looks all set for his 24th first-class century, while Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali was out after a scoring 90 (15x4, 145b). The two batsmen added 175 runs for the second wicket after Ahmed Shehzad (0) had departed at the score of 11. When Azhar Ali reached 31, he completed 12,000 first-class runs in his 192nd match. However, the day belonged to Naseem, who was playing his final first-class match before leaving for Australia next week for the World Test Championship Tests.

After picking up the scalps of Khurram Manzoor, Abid Ali and Omair Bin Yousuf on Tuesday, he added the wickets of Fawad Alam (92), Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) and Sohail Khan (0) to take his tally of event wickets to 15 – the most by a fast bowler to date.

This was also the first five-fer by a fast bowler in the first-class season. Earlier, Fawad Alam added 14 runs to the overnight score of 78 to be dismissed for 92. His 164-ball innings included 13 fours. Saad Ali added 21 runs this morning before falling to Ehsan Adil after scoring 81 from 153 balls with 11 fours. The two batsmen had added 160 runs for the fifth-wicket to rescue Sindh from a precarious 72 for four.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 313 all-out in 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80) and 192-2 (Salman Butt 90 not out, Azhar Ali 90)) Sindh 256 all out in 74.4 overs (Fawad Alam 92, Saad Ali 81, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 6-78, Ehsan Adil 2-36).