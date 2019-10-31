Pak girls complete T20 series clean sweep

LAHORE: Pakistan women swept the three-match T20 series defeating Bangladesh women by 28 runs in the third and final game here at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan won the first match by 14 runs followed by second win by 15 runs and the final by containing Bangladesh well short of the target.Opting to bat first, Pakistan crawled to 117 for seven at the back of Javeria Khan’s half-century. But the team green contained Bangladesh to as low as 89 for eight in 20 overs.

Javeria opening the Pakistan innings hit a 48-ball 54, studded with seven fours. This was her second half-century on the trot after she had scored 52 on Monday.Omaima Sohail was another Pakistan batter who reached the double figures with 31 from 29 that also included two fours and a six.

The way Bangladesh bowlers contained Pakistan their win seemed certain but the home team bowlers kept a light leash and kept them quiet reasonably well.It was only Bangladeshi pacer Jahanara Alam who picked handful of wickets when she claimed three for 12 runs in four overs, while Rumana Ahmed took two wickets for 19 runs.

Pakistan’s left arm spinner Anam Amin provided the breakthrough to her team in Bangladesh’s chase. She bowled the danger girls Sharmin Akhter and Sanjida Islam in space of three deliveries in the second over of the visitors’ innings.

The blow Anam unleashed unsettled Bangladesh to a level from where they could not recover and kept losing wickets one after the other.Nigar Sultana was the only visiting team player to get among the runs. She scored 30 off 44. Fargana Hoque was the other notable scorer.

Anam and debutant Saba Nazir finished with two wickets each for 10 and 22 runs, respectively.Later Javeria was awarded player of the match, while Bismah Maroof was named Pakistan player of the series for scoring 108 runs in three matches at an average of 54.

Jahanara Alam bagged Bangladesh player of the series award for taking nine wickets in three matches.

The two sides now meet in a two-match one-day international series at the Gaddafi Stadium to be played on November 2 and 4.Scores in brief: Pakistan Women 117-7, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 54, Omaima Sohail 31; Jahanara Alam 3-12, Rumana Ahmed 2-19)Bangladesh Women 89-8, 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 30, Fargana Hoque 27; Anam Amin 2-10, Saba Nazir 2-22).