Russia’s newest nuclear submarine test fires ballistic missile

MOSCOW: Russia´s newest nuclear submarine on Wednesday successfully test fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the White Sea off Russia´s northwestern coast, the defence ministry said. The Knyaz Vladimir, or Prince Vladimir, fired the missile from underwater that landed on target on the Kamchatka peninsula in far eastern Russia, the ministry said. The defence ministry said the “missile´s flight went according to plan” and it landed at the set time.