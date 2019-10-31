Thai King fires ‘bedroomsection’ royal guards for ‘adultery’

BANGKOK: Thailand’s king has sacked four royal guards, two of them for “adultery”, in a fresh wave of palace purges a week after his royal consort was stripped of all titles for “disloyalty”. Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, ordered the dismissal of two male guards from the “bedroom section”, the Royal Gazette announced late Tuesday. “They have committed inappropriate acts and adultery,” the statement said. The other two officers failed to meet the standards of the royal guard and were dismissed without compensation, according to the gazette. Thailand’s royal family is protected by a defamation law that makes scrutiny of its actions all but impossible within the kingdom.