Thu Oct 31, 2019
AFP
October 31, 2019

Iraq PM’s future on the line as demonstrators smell change

World

BAGHDAD: The future of Iraq’s embattled premier was in the hands of his onetime parliamentary backers Wednesday, as they deliberated over his ouster after mass anti-government protests that have left over 240 dead. Massive rallies broke out in Iraq’s capital and south this month against corruption and unemployment, spiralling into angry calls for a total overhaul of the political system. By Wednesday, demonstrators were waiting to see whether the first fruit of their struggle — the ouster of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi — was finally within reach. “Isn’t it the people who have the power? Isn’t it the people who put them all there?” asked protestor Athir Malek, 39.

