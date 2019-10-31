Turkey says ‘largely’ reached agreement with Russia in Syria talks

By Newsdesk

ANKARA: Talks between Turkish and Russian officials on developments in northeast Syria have concluded and the two delegations have “largely” reached an agreement, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia had informed Turkey that the Syrian Kurdish YPG had left a planned “safe zone” within a deadline set by Ankara and Moscow. Under their agreement, Russia and Turkey were then due to start joint patrols.

“Inter-delegation talks with Russia were concluded a short while ago. An agreement was largely reached. Our efforts continue in a mutually constructive, understanding way,” Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Syrian army troops on Wednesday were engaged in heavy clashes with Turkish forces in the countryside around the border town of Ras al Ain in an area where a military offensive by Ankara aims to create a “safe” zone, state media said.

It did not give details but Turkish-backed rebels said intermittent clashes have taken place in recent days with Syrian troops south of Ras al Ain, which was seized from Syrian Kurdish-led forces. Syrian troops havewith the agreement of Kurdish forces stepped in to take up positions in the area.

Meanwhile, joint Turkish-Russian patrols will start in Syria on Friday, Turkey´s president has said, after the Kremlin said Syrian Kurdish fighters had withdrawn under a deal between Ankara and Moscow. “We will start the joint work on the ground on Friday, namely we are starting the joint patrols,” Erdogan told parliament.