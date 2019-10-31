Big names back at Saudi Davos in desert

RIYADH: Wall Street titans smiled and schmoozed at a Saudi investment conference widely shunned last year over a critic’s murder, but as wariness lingers some delegates kept their name cards discreetly out of sight.

Thousands of policy-makers and executives from over 30 countries packed into Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel, bedecked with frescoed ceilings and glittering chandeliers, for the three-day Future Investment Initiatve (FII) that opened Tuesday.

It was a striking contrast with last year’s summit, which was largely filled with delegates from Arab countries — many from Saudi Arabia itself — as the fallout over dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

“Most notable are the people who came for the inaugural FII (in 2017), boycotted the second and now have returned for the third,” an American finance executive told AFP, declining to be named.“It’s like they are giving their stamp of approval, saying to others: ‘It’s okay to come back to Saudi’.”

He referred specifically to American asset management company Blackrock’s chief executive Larry Fink and Stephen Schwarzman, head of private equity firm Blackstone, who participated in panels cheerleading Saudi reforms.

Others endorsing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman included an all-star lineup of speakers, from Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

But despite the ebullient mood on the stage, many delegates were squeamish about being named in media interviews, in a sign of the lingering reputational risk of doing business in Saudi Arabia.

Some sought to fly under the radar, flipping their name cards behind their coats or hiding them behind their ties. Some even appeared hesitant to share their business cards with journalists.The Saudi organisers also sought to avoid media scrutiny, banning journalists with cameras from entering the main conference hall and from a gala dinner organised for delegates.