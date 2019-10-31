Angolan ex-leader’s daughter suspended from parliament

LUANDA: Angola´s parliament has suspended a daughter of former leader and president Jose Eduardo dos Santos for “unjust enrichment” as his successor seeks to crack down on nepotism past and present. Dos Santos appointed several family members to key economic and political positions during his 38-year rule, which ended after he stepped down in September 2017. Welwitschia dos Santos, nicknamed “Tchize”, was elected to parliament in 2008 and joined the central committee of the ruling Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in 2016. The National Assembly late on Tuesday voted to suspend Welwitschia — one of the ex-president´s six children — from parliament, saying her absenteeism from the body amounted to “unjust enrichment”.