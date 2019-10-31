close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
AFP
October 31, 2019

Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel over detained nationals

World

AFP
October 31, 2019

AMMAN: Jordan announced on Tuesday that it had recalled its ambassador in Israel over the country’s refusal to free two detained Jordanians, including a woman held since August. According to Amman, Hiba al-Labdi, 24, and Abdelrahman Merhi, 28, were arrested at a crossing between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel has not given reasons for their detention. Since their arrests, Jordanian authorities have repeatedly called for their release, a demand Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi repeated on Tuesday. “In view of Israel’s refusal to respond to our persistent requests to release Jordanian nationals Hiba al-Labdi and Abdelrahman Merhi and the continuation of their illegal and inhumane detention, we have recalled our ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations,” Safadi said in a statement.

