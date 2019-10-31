PAF ready for aerial defence of motherland: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has said that PAF places highest premium on self-reliance through indigenization alongside modernization and expansion of existing combat capabilities.

The Air Chief was addressing the Inter Squadron Armament competition held at an operational air base on Wednesday. The No 11 Multirole Squadron was adjudged the best squadron of Inter Squadron Armament Competition, which was held at Sonmiani firing range. All PAF Fighter Squadrons were evaluated for operational readiness and weapon system performance under competitive environment. The main highlight of the competition was exceptional performance by the JF-17 Thunder aircraft and it reaffirmed its position as the front line fighter of the PAF, the spokesman of PAF said. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that PAF stands ever ready for the aerial defence of motherland and has always responded to nation’s call with full valour and commitment. Highlighting the Kashmir situation, he said that we stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination and reiterated that the human atrocities must end immediately.