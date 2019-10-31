Shahrukh Khan saves life of Aishwarya’s manager at Diwali bash

LAHORE: Due to turn 54 in a few days time on November 2, the “King of Bollywood” Shahrukh Khan proved himself a hero in real life when he rescued eminent Indian actress Aishwarya Rai’s female manager-cum-publicist Archana Sadanand after her clothes had caught fire at superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in Mumbai.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday morning (October 28), though the news flashed headlines quite late Wednesday. Archana Sadanand was admitted to Nanavati Hospital after she had suffered 15 percent burns on her right leg and arms.

Shahrukh, who appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and has won numerous accolades including 14 prestigious Filmfare Awards and “Padma Shri” the fourth-highest Indian civilian honour, was the one to dare and douse the flames with his jacket.

The Hindustan Times states: “Archana Sadanand, who has worked as Aishwarya Rai’s manager for many years, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors say that she has suffered 15 percent burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh suffered some minor burns and injuries. When the incident occurred around 3 am, only a few guests were left at the party. Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her ‘lehnga’ caught fire”.

This reputed 95-year-old Indian English-language daily newspaper adds: “Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire”.

The 53-year-old actor, who has taken a short break from work after the debacle of Zero, was among the many guests who made their way to Big B’s lavish Diwali bash. The 1994 Miss World, Aishwarya Rai, who will be celebrating her 45th birthday a day earlier (November 1) than Shahrukh will, has won two Filmfare Awards from 11 nominations, was honoured with the “Padma Shri” award by the Indian government and the “Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” award by the French government in 2012.