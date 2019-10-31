PM&DC dissolution case: IHC summons AG on November 8

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned attorney general in petition challenging the dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and termination of its staff.

The court summoned attorney general on November 8, to answer to the matter. However, the Ministry of Law and Justice, Establishment Division, ICT Chief Commissioner, Cabinet Division, PMC and Ministry of Health Services and Regulations were also served notices.

Justice Moshin Akhter Kiyani took up the plea filed by ex-registrar PM&DC Brig (R) Dr Hafeezuddin and 31 other former officers challenging the ordinance which dissolved the council. During hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer argued before the court that the government had promulgated Pakistan Medical Commission 2019 ordinance.

To this, Justice Kiyani asked whether all the employees had been terminated, what the status of employees was in previous ordinance which was issued in January this year. Petitioner lawyer replied that the employees recruited in 1984 were also serving with the council. He argued that the ordinance was a violation of Supreme Court's verdict, and the employees had not been given protection in it.

Petitioners requested the court to issue stay order against dissolving the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. However, the court rejected the request of a stay order and said the bench could not issue order without hearing the attorney general. The court has summoned attorney general on November 8, to answer in the matter and also served notices to other respondents.