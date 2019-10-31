close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Navy’s operational readiness satisfactory: Naval chief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff has expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's operational readiness. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday chaired Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff conference which concluded at Naval Headquarters.

During the conference, matters relating prevailing regional and global security situation, operational preparedness, development plans of Pakistan Navy, and training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed brief on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

While making an appraisal of prevailing geo-strategic milieu, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed full confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and appreciated manifestation of organisational changes in the Fleet organisation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan