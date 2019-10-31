Navy’s operational readiness satisfactory: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff has expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's operational readiness. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday chaired Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff conference which concluded at Naval Headquarters.

During the conference, matters relating prevailing regional and global security situation, operational preparedness, development plans of Pakistan Navy, and training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed brief on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

While making an appraisal of prevailing geo-strategic milieu, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed full confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and appreciated manifestation of organisational changes in the Fleet organisation.