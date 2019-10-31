Iran appoints new envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iran has appointed Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini as new ambassador to Pakistan vice Mehdi Hoonardoost who is being assigned an important responsibility in Iran’s Foreign Office. Mehdi served as his country’s envoy for more than four years in Pakistan. He will leave Islamabad next month and his replacement will be in Islamabad once he leaves Pakistan. Well placed diplomatic sources told The News Wednesday that Pakistan has granted its consent (Agreemaunt) for the appointment of Muhammad Ali Hussaini who earlier served as envoy of his country in Italy.