Thu Oct 31, 2019
3 dead in Los Angeles Halloween party shooting

National

LOS ANGELES: At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in southern Los Angeles late Tuesday, authorities and local media reports said. Aerial footage from local TV news channels showed paramedics treating the injured in a yard between a nail salon and a residential home in Long Beach.

