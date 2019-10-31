Maltreatment of PIA passengers: PM orders suspension of officers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed suspension of all officers concerned responsible for maltreating passengers on-board PIA flight PK-728 Riyadh-Peshawar at the Islamabad International Airport.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed suspension of airport manager, duty terminal managers of IIAP, station manager PIA, Islamabad and his team and initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the officers of CAA and PIACL.

A notification issued by the Aviation Division said Tahir Sikandar, Airport Manager IIAP, Zaheer, Duty Terminal Manager (DTM) IIAP, and Malik Akram, DTM IIAP, be placed under suspension and formal disciplinary proceedings under rules shall be initiated against them for not dealing with the situation in a professional manner.

It said Pervez Naseer, Station Manager PIA Islamabad, and his team be suspended followed by a disciplinary action under the rules. It directed that the Board of Inquiry headed by Brigadier Irfan Zafar, Director (North), ASF Rawalpindi by ASF OM No. 6-LC/2019 dated 23rd October 2019 proceed against the responsible ASF officials under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The Board of Inquiry was directed to finalise its proceedings within 10 days and requisite action by the PCAA, PIACL and ASF must be initiated on most immediate basis.

Agencies add: A mobile phone footage showing the brawl that took place on October 23 has gone viral on the social media.

In the footage, passengers onboard PIA flight PK-728 from Riyadh to Peshawar, and ASF staffers could be seen assaulting as well as using pejorative against each other. An enraged ASF official was also seen spitting at a passenger before hurling a chair at him — the same chair the disgruntled passenger had thrown at the official.

The incident took place after the Peshawar-bound flight was forced to land at the Islamabad International Airport due to bad weather. The passengers were agitated because the national flag carrier failed to provide them with food or refreshments for over an hour. They vented their frustration by damaging property in the airport’s VIP lounge.

The ASF personnel were told to control and pacify the passengers but they ended up worsening the situation through their unprofessional behaviour.