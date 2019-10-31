Two killed in Bannu blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Two people were killed in a blast caused by explosives in Janikhel area in Bannu on Wednesday, official sources said. The sources said that two motorcyclists identified as Shabashullah, son of Sabar Khan, and Shermadol, son of Akbar Zaman, were killed in the blast. Later, the security forces launched a search operation in the area.
