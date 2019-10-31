Khalilzad wraps up Pakistan’s visit; Afghans set demands for talks

ISLAMABAD: The US envoy trying to resuscitate peace talks on ending Afghanistan’s 18-year war has wrapped up his visit to Pakistan as Kabul hardened its stance on negotiations with the Taliban, Geo News reported.

This comes as the Afghan government set new conditions for talks with the insurgents and appeared to shed a previously conciliatory stand toward Pakistan. The US embassy said Wednesday that US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed the “Afghan peace process” with Pakistan’s top officials. Khalilzad’s next destination was not immediately known.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s security adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Tuesday that Kabul wants Pakistan — which says it wants peace — to not incite the conflict in Afghanistan and aid the Taliban.