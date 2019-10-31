Sidhu to attend Kartarpur Corridor opening

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been invited to attend the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony on November 9 and he has gratefully accepted the invitation.

On the special direction of the prime minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed contacted Sidhu and formally invited him to the event, which he accepted and expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, according to the statement issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Sidhu said that members of the Sikh community from across the world looked forward to visiting the place, associated with their spiritual leader. He added that the construction of Kartarpur and now its proposed inauguration had given very positive message to the followers of Baba Guru Nanak. “I will take part in this auspicious event on November 9,” he remarked.