Thu Oct 31, 2019
AFP
October 31, 2019

Britain starts unpredictable election battle over Brexit

Top Story

AFP
October 31, 2019

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson locked horns Wednesday with his rivals in a fiery debate, setting the tone for an unpredictable early general election aimed at breaking Britain´s protracted Brexit deadlock.

Johnson´s battle of wits with the main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn came a day after parliament backed the premier´s call for Britain´s third vote in four years. The December 12 poll was decided two days before Britain was due to leave the European Union and a few hours after Brussels granted London more time to figure out what it plans to do.

Parliament now has up until January 31 to either lend its support to Johnson´s divorce deal or even push for a second EU referendum that might help Britain move past its biggest political crisis since World War II.

Weary leaders in Europe will hope the vote ends a year of uncertainty that has chilled the business investment climate and required costly preparations for the possibility of a chaotic “no-deal” end to the 46-year relationship.

Johnson said at a record-breaking 71-minute question-and-answer session with MPs the “only way to deliver a great Brexit is to vote for this party and for this government”.

He accused the socialist Labour leader of pushing an “economically disastrous” re-nationalisation programme and “continually to flip-flop one way or the other” on Brexit. Corbyn shot back by claiming that the Conservative prime minister´s post-Brexit trade proposals were selling out British interests to US President Donald Trump.

