Meddling in other states internal affairs unacceptable

NEW DELHI: India and Saudi Arabia issued a joint declaration saying that interference in the internal matters of the countries is unacceptable.

The declaration came on Thursday as the two countries signed a dozen agreements on energy, defence procurement and civil aviation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the West Asian nation. The visit is set bilateral ties on a strategic trajectory, Indian officials said.

“There are 12 agreements signed. The important ones pertain to the defence procurement industry, renewable energy and then there is one in civil aviation. We look forward that this visit becomes a landmark once again after Modi’s 2016 visit," said Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Riyadh.

The visit comes at a time when India is looking at ways to counter Pakistan’s narrative on India’s move to revoke article 370 of its constitution and integrate Kashmir with the rest of the country.

A key takeaway of the visit is expected to be the creation of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council that will be chaired by Modi on the Indian side and by King Salman for Saudi. This would enable regular monitoring of the progress of the strategic partnership.

The council will have two parallel mechanisms under it — one to look at political and diplomatic ties and the second to supervise commercial and energy ties. For both the mechanism, the council will report to Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first mechanism will be headed by India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Saudi counterpart and the second will be headed by commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart. The two countries had decided to establish this council during King Salman’s visit to New Delhi in February.

“Under its Vision – 2030, Saudi Arabia has selected eight countries for forging strategic partnership. These include India, China, the UK, the United States, France, Germany, South Korea and Japan," TS Tirumurthy, secretary economic relations, in the Indian foreign ministry told reporters on Thursday. Ausaf Sayeed said India will be the fourth nation to sign agreements with Saudi Arabia for establishment of the strategic partnership council.