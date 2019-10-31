India making IOK federal territory today

NEW DELHI: Indian government will formally break up Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories on Thursday, as part of a sweeping move to tighten its grip over the restive region.

The Himalayan state comprises the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley which is the bone of contention, the Hindu-dominated Jammu region and the remote, high altitude Buddhist enclave of Ladakh.

Under the new arrangement, Jammu and Kashmir will be clubbed as one union territory with some 12.2 million people and Ladakh, with a population of less than 300,000 spun off into another, both ruled directly by Delhi.

The Kashmir Valley region of the state is one of the world’s most militarised regions, where people have waged a decades-long war against Indian rule, killing tens of thousands of people.

It has long been one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoint. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in full but rule in part. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had long wanted to do away with the special provisions that had given Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution, a flag and the right to frame its own laws.

The provisions were granted to the state via the Indian Constitution’s Article 370 On August 5, Modi’s government revoked Article 370 and other related provisions, passing a new law to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir.

Simultaneously, it locked the region down, detaining thousands of people, imposing movement restrictions and enforcing a communications blackout. Many of those detained have now been released and most curbs eased.

Headed by a lieutenant governor appointed by New Delhi, the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have its own elected assembly with a five-year term, but most powers will be retained by New Delhi.

Ladakh, a wind-swept high-altitude desert region that borders China, will be under the federal government’s direct administration with its own lieutenant governor.