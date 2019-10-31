FIDE official regrets chess federation’s non-cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The World Chess Federation (FIDE) has warned Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) to mend ways and address certain reservations otherwise it would be forced to come down hard.

FIDE Vice President Grandmaster Nigel Short, in an exclusive chat with APP, said he paid the visit on the directions of FIDE president who was deeply concerned for the game of Chess in Pakistan and regretted he had to get back disappointed as CFP exhibited non-professional approach and “seems not interested to address issues spoiling the game and future of the players”.

Nigel, who met with the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, said despite earlier correspondence of several weeks no representative from the CFP bothered to meet him and address issues.

“I have also brought this in to the notice of IPC minister,” he said.Nigel regretted that Pakistan despite being the birth place of chess was not included in top 6000 players.

He added that he had received submissions from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Associations regarding the CFP and wanted input from the CFP but, “They have not been cooperative at all “.

The FIDE official said he was taking nothing positive about the CFP to be submitted to the FIDE’s president.To a question, he said the only solution was new election in the CFP with FIDE monitoring and scrutiny.

Nigel said the members of FIDE had to comply with FIDE’s code of conduct and negation to meet its representatives might lead to suspension or permanent exclusion. He said, “I didn’t want this to happen”.