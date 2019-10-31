CP win in U19 cricket

LAHORE: Ali Imran and Qasim Akram were the stars for Central Punjab in their win over Southern Punjab on day two of the fifth-round of the National U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament on Wednesday, says a press release.

At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Central Punjab — resuming their first innings on 138-4 in 34 overs — were bowled out for 290 in 65.2 overs. Qasim scored a 131-ball 129, which included 16 fours. Bilal Munir contributed 47 off 71 balls. He hit six fours.

For Southern Punjab, slow left-arm Haris Javed picked three wickets for 77 runs, while Mohammad Jahangir and Mohammad Zahid chipped in with two wickets apiece. In reply, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 131 in 44.5 overs in the second innings. Faizan Zafar top-scored with 36.

Right-arm leg-spinner Ali Imran took five wickets for 51 runs. He ended with match figures of nine for 103.

Chasing 10 runs to win, Central Punjab achieved the target in 1.5 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Scores in brief: At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Southern Punjab 168 all out in 63.3 overs (Qamar Riaz 40 not out, Mohammad Asif 37; Ali Imran 4-52, Qasim Akram 3-58) and 131 all out in 44.5 (Faizan Zafar 36; Ali Imran 5-51). Central Punjab 290 all out in 65.2 overs (Qasim Akram 129, Bilal Munir 47, Saif Ali Khan 41; Haris Javed 3-77, Mohammad Jahangir 2-76, Mohammad Zahid 2-51) and 12-1 in 1.5 overs. Result: Central Punjab won by nine wickets.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Sindh 241 all out in 80.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 105, Mubashir Nawaz 54; Mohammad Junaid 4-92) and 36-0 in 14 overs. Balochistan 230 all out in 80.5 overs (Mohammad Junaid 59, Mohammad Ibrahim 50, Mohammad 40; Mohammad Makki 5-52).

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern 190 all out in 55.4 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 34 not out; Amir Khan 5-31, Maaz Sadaqat 3-25) and 106-1 in 40 overs (Hassan Abid 55 not out, Abdul Fasih 44 not out). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 165 all out in 57.3 overs (Salman Khan 48, Saqib Jamil 47; Mehran Mumtaz 5-44).