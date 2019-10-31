Pakistan U16s in command against BD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dominated the proceedings against Bangladesh on the opening day of the three-day Under-16 match at KRL Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

After restricting the tourists to just 108 in the first innings, Pakistan reached 127-3 at the close of play.Ayaz Shah claimed three wickets for 14 runs as Bangladesh were bowled out cheaply. The visitors never recovered from a bad start and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals after being put in to bat.

Radowan Hossan Siyam, batting at number four, top-scored with 50 off 76 balls, hitting six fours. Ahmad Khan and Ali Asfand took two wickets apiece for 18 and 31 runs, respectively.

For Pakistan, Ali Hasan hit an 81-ball 59 laced with eight fours and a six. Haseeb Imran (1) and Mohammad Shehzad (25) were the two other batsmen dismissed. Shamsul Islam Epon took two wickets for 31 runs.

Play will resume on Friday as the teams take rest on Thursday.Scores in brief: Bangladesh 108 all out in 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31). Pakistan 127-3 in 37 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Abbas Ali 28 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 2-31).