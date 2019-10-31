Abdullah hits double ton for Central Punjab

LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafiq struck a blazing double century for Central Punjab as all three matches of the sixth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament ended in draws on Wednesday, says a press release.

At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Central Punjab opener Abdullah Shafiq produced a batting master class in the second innings. He remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 205 that included 19 fours and eight sixes.

Abdullah added 167 runs for the first wicket with M Ikhlaq, who scored 73 runs.The match was called off with Central Punjab placed at a formidable 331-1 in 69 overs. Abdullah added 164 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership with Ali Zaryab (42 not out).

Scores in brief: At LRCA Itefaq Ground: Central Punjab 400-8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) and 331-1 in 69 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 205 not out, Mohammad Ikhlaq 73, Ali Zaryab 42 not-out). Northern 362 all out in 81 overs (Naveed Malik 143, Afaq Rahim 66, Sarmad Bhatti 50; Waqas Maqsood 4-77, Ahmed Safi 3-100, Saad Nasim 2-61). Result: Match drawn.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 363-6 in 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122) and 319-7 in 85 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 94, Agha Salman 61, Mohammad Mohsin 54; Jalat Khan 3-77). Balochistan 345-9 in 83 overs (Akbarur Rehman 142, Fahad Iqbal 59; Ziaul Haq 4-79, Zulfiqar Babar 3-96). Result: Match drawn

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 278 all out in 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39) and 194 all out in 74.5 overs (Jahid Ali 68, Ammad Alam 33; Asif Afridi 3-67, Asad Afridi 2-39,Mehran Ibrahim 2-7). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 283 all out in 82 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 73, Kamran Ghulam 62, Samiullah 60; Hassan Khan 5-106, Adeel Malik 3-69) and 10-1 in 2 overs. Result: Match drawn.