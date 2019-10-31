Abdullah hits double ton for Central Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafiq struck a blazing double century for Central Punjab as all three matches of the sixth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament ended in draws on Wednesday, says a press release.
At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Central Punjab opener Abdullah Shafiq produced a batting master class in the second innings. He remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 205 that included 19 fours and eight sixes.
Abdullah added 167 runs for the first wicket with M Ikhlaq, who scored 73 runs.The match was called off with Central Punjab placed at a formidable 331-1 in 69 overs. Abdullah added 164 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership with Ali Zaryab (42 not out).
Scores in brief: At LRCA Itefaq Ground: Central Punjab 400-8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) and 331-1 in 69 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 205 not out, Mohammad Ikhlaq 73, Ali Zaryab 42 not-out). Northern 362 all out in 81 overs (Naveed Malik 143, Afaq Rahim 66, Sarmad Bhatti 50; Waqas Maqsood 4-77, Ahmed Safi 3-100, Saad Nasim 2-61). Result: Match drawn.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 363-6 in 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122) and 319-7 in 85 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 94, Agha Salman 61, Mohammad Mohsin 54; Jalat Khan 3-77). Balochistan 345-9 in 83 overs (Akbarur Rehman 142, Fahad Iqbal 59; Ziaul Haq 4-79, Zulfiqar Babar 3-96). Result: Match drawn
At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 278 all out in 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39) and 194 all out in 74.5 overs (Jahid Ali 68, Ammad Alam 33; Asif Afridi 3-67, Asad Afridi 2-39,Mehran Ibrahim 2-7). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 283 all out in 82 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 73, Kamran Ghulam 62, Samiullah 60; Hassan Khan 5-106, Adeel Malik 3-69) and 10-1 in 2 overs. Result: Match drawn.
LAHORE: Opener Abdullah Shafiq struck a blazing double century for Central Punjab as all three matches of the sixth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI tournament ended in draws on Wednesday, says a press release.
At LRCA Itefaq Ground, Central Punjab opener Abdullah Shafiq produced a batting master class in the second innings. He remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 205 that included 19 fours and eight sixes.
Abdullah added 167 runs for the first wicket with M Ikhlaq, who scored 73 runs.The match was called off with Central Punjab placed at a formidable 331-1 in 69 overs. Abdullah added 164 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership with Ali Zaryab (42 not out).
Scores in brief: At LRCA Itefaq Ground: Central Punjab 400-8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Saad 132, Irfan Niazi 85, Saad Nasim 66, Muhammad Ikhlaq 53; Usama Mir 4-111) and 331-1 in 69 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 205 not out, Mohammad Ikhlaq 73, Ali Zaryab 42 not-out). Northern 362 all out in 81 overs (Naveed Malik 143, Afaq Rahim 66, Sarmad Bhatti 50; Waqas Maqsood 4-77, Ahmed Safi 3-100, Saad Nasim 2-61). Result: Match drawn.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Southern Punjab 363-6 in 83 overs (Zain Abbas 116, Naveed Yasin 108, Zeeshan Ashraf 70; Ibtisam Shaikh 2-77, Jalat Khan 2-122) and 319-7 in 85 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 94, Agha Salman 61, Mohammad Mohsin 54; Jalat Khan 3-77). Balochistan 345-9 in 83 overs (Akbarur Rehman 142, Fahad Iqbal 59; Ziaul Haq 4-79, Zulfiqar Babar 3-96). Result: Match drawn
At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 278 all out in 77.1 overs (Ammad Alam 144; Asif Afridi 4-96, Ahmed Jamal 2-39) and 194 all out in 74.5 overs (Jahid Ali 68, Ammad Alam 33; Asif Afridi 3-67, Asad Afridi 2-39,Mehran Ibrahim 2-7). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 283 all out in 82 overs (Mohammad Mohsin Khan 73, Kamran Ghulam 62, Samiullah 60; Hassan Khan 5-106, Adeel Malik 3-69) and 10-1 in 2 overs. Result: Match drawn.