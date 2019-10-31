Inam laments step-motherly treatment from government

ISLAMABAD: World Beach Games gold medalist Muhammad Inam Butt, honoured by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Wednesday, was unhappy with government’s treatment, saying that his achievements possibly were not enough to impress sports authorities in Islamabad.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’ after he was named ambassador on sports and was given cash incentive of Rs500,000 by POA President Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, Inam said he had been patiently waiting for the government’s call that never came.

“What I have achieved was not for myself alone. It is an honour for the country also. Our Prime Minister’s biggest achievement was to win the World Cup for the country. I won the world title for three consecutive times and was expecting a call from the government.”

Inam added that what he wanted was a word of encouragement. “Neither the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) nor any other government department invited me for a few words of encouragement. Our prime minister is a sports hero and he knows the value of a sportsman in real terms. Why I was being treated like this. Why there has been no word of encouragement coming from government circle,” he questioned.

Inam said his medal in the World Beach Games helped Pakistan finish at No 14 on the medals table.

“I am not alone who is getting step-motherly treatment from the government but the whole wrestling federation is also getting the same treatment. In wrestling alone we have won 60 international medals in recent past while the government has put it in category C on their federations’ priority list. Soft Ball federation that is nowhere around is getting even better treatment. Wrestling not only has traditional value for the country, it has got medal potential and we have proved it so many times.”

He was also unhappy over Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) slackness and non-cooperative attitude.“Look we are preparing for important international events in upcoming months. Despite federation’s repeated reminders, no camp has been established so far. I don’t think we would be in a position to compete for a place in the Olympics. There are two to three very good wrestlers, if backed and trained, could well go on to qualify for Olympics. But no one has any passion to see Pakistan sports flourish.”

To a question on the possibility of his qualification for Olympics, Inam said he had already missed one important qualification. “The federation did not have enough funds to send us to the first qualifiers. Now what we have at our hands is a tough task as only a couple of opportunities have left,” Inam, who will be seen competing in -90kg, said.

He also lauded POA, saying that the association had very limited resources, yet they came out in my support. “I am very thankful to Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, POA secretary Mohammad Kh­alid Mehmood for honouring me. The cash incentive will definitely help me train even harder.”Meanwhile, at a function held to honour Inam, Arif Hasan applauded him for rendering his services for the country.