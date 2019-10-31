Pak women whitewash Bangladesh in T20s

LAHORE: Javeria Khan registered her second successive half-century as Pakistan women eased to a 28-run win in the third and final Twenty20 International against Bangladesh women here at the Gaddafi Stadium Wednesday.

Pakistan’s decision to bat first backfired as they lost opener Ayesha Zafar and skipper Bismah Maroof within six overs. Javeria (54), however, found an able ally in Omaima Sohail and their 67-run stand for the third wicket helped revive the innings.

The stand was broken when Omaima was caught short of her crease for 31, and the Bangladesh bowlers then chipped away at the lower order to restrict Pakistan’s run-flow in the final overs. Pakistan posted 117-7, with Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam the pick of their bowlers with a figure of 3-12.

It was then the turn of Pakistan’s bowlers to come good. The new-ball pair of Diana Baig and Anam Amin reduced Bangladesh to a precarious 2-3 in the third over. Having gained a foothold in the innings, the bowlers continued their disciplined display, ensuring no easy runs were given. The pressure led to wickets, with Rumana Ahmed running herself out and the visitors were reduced 12-4 within seven overs.

Niger Sultana (30) and Fargana Hoque (27) showed some resistance, but with both of them falling in thespace of three balls in the 17th over, Pakistan could hold them to seal the sweep, with Anam Amin and Saba Nazir grabbing two wickets apiece for Pakistan. The two teams will now contest a two-match ODI series at the same venue, starting with the first on Saturday.

Scores in briefs: Pakistan women 117-7 (Javeria 54, Omaima 31; Jahanara 3-12, Rumana 2-19) beat Ban­gladesh women 89-8 (Nigar 30, Fargana 27; Anam 2-10, Saba 2-22) by 28 runs. —