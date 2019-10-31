Sami, Sohaib shine for Southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Northern looked set to take the first innings lead in the high-scoring Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot.

When stumps were drawn on the penultimate day on Wednesday, Southern Punjab had reached 403-8, still requiring another 148 runs to overtake Northern’s first innings score.The highlights of the third day’s play were centuries by Sami Aslam (100) and Sohaib Maqsood (111).

Resuming at the overnight score of 102-1, Southern Punjab batsmen batted with authority in the first session to take the score to 208-2. Umer Siddique (22) was the lone wicket to fall in the session. He added 45 runs for the second wicket with Sami.

The left-handed opener completed his 12th first-class century shortly after lunch — his second of the ongoing season. However, he was dismissed soon after by left-arm-spinner Noman Ali.The right-handed Sohaib posted 10th century of his first-class career.

He took the attack to the Northern bowlers and reached his 100 off only 96 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. Sohaib like Sami went soon after reaching the three-figure mark. He was dismissed for 111 as Southern Punjab took tea at 330-5.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the pick of the Northern bowlers with figures of 5-138 in 31 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is part of the Australia-bound Pakistan Test squad, took two wickets for 107 runs in 22 overs.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Northern 550-6 declared in 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86). Southern Punjab 403-8 in 99.1 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Shan Masood 58; Noman Ali 5-138, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-107).

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Balochistan 553-8 declared in 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87) and 30-1 in 14.4 over (Awais Zia 17 not out). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 406 all out in 103.3 overs (Adil Amin 109, Sahibzada Farhan 86, Israrullah 77, Khalid Usman 56, Zohaib Khan 37; Yasir Shah 4-111, Mohammad Asghar 4-107, Taj Wali 2-69).

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Central Punjab 313 all out in 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80) and 192-2 (Salman Butt 90 not out, Azhar Ali 90; Sohail Khan 1-27, Kashif Bhatti 1-45). Sindh 256 all out in 74.4 overs (Fawad Alam 92, Saad Ali 81, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 6-78, Ehsan Adil 2-36).