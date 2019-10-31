Biryani festival to be held in Rabat

RABAT: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan has said that promotion of trade, investment and commercial relations between Pakistan and Morocco would be at the centre of the Mission's socio-cultural and public diplomacy outreach efforts.

The two countries have a shared history, religion and deep political ties based on mutual respect and commonality of views. Hamid Asghar Khan said this while receiving Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, the Honorary Counsel General of Morocco in Karachi and Chairman of Pakistan Morocco Business Council at Rabat.

Baig had called on the ambassador to discuss the forthcoming visit of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation to Morocco.

Baig announced that a delegation of 20 leading businessmen would be visiting Morocco in December to hold discussions on increasing business ties and to explore opportunities of investments in each other’s countries.

The delegation’s visit will coincide with a Biryani Festival in the capital of Morocco. “The Biryani festival is being organised to promote Pakistani rice in Morocco. The ambassador has assured us full support of Pakistan’s Embassy. He has helped us connect with the local business communities and we are thankful for all the assistance he has provided so far,” said Ishtiaq Baig.

The ambassador said that Morocco with a population of 35 million people was an important market and also a gateway to Africa. He added, “There is a lot of interest from local business in importing Pakistani products including rice. However, awareness and connectivity need to be enhanced. The festival will play a role in facilitating the contact between the business communities of two countries and showcasing Pakistani cuisine. The government has a clear vision to enhance Pakistani exports and in this context the mission at Rabat is also exploring the wood furniture, tourism, marble, education and sports industries.”