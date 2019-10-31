close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 31, 2019

People urged to follow teachings of Prophet

Islamabad

 
October 31, 2019

Islamabad:Custodian of Shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam Sarkar Peer Syed Haider Gillani said that Rabi-ul Awal is the month of birth of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), we should celebrate this month by following the teachings of the Prophet, says a press release.

Talking to officials of Milad committees of capital at Peer House Bari Imam Sarkar, Peer Haider stated that Muslims all over the world are urged to get together and celebrate Eid-e-Milad un Nabi with religious fervor and come out of sectarianism.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad