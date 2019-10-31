People urged to follow teachings of Prophet

Islamabad:Custodian of Shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam Sarkar Peer Syed Haider Gillani said that Rabi-ul Awal is the month of birth of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), we should celebrate this month by following the teachings of the Prophet, says a press release.

Talking to officials of Milad committees of capital at Peer House Bari Imam Sarkar, Peer Haider stated that Muslims all over the world are urged to get together and celebrate Eid-e-Milad un Nabi with religious fervor and come out of sectarianism.