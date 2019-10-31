Naruhito commences new imperial era of Reiwa

Crown Prince Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan on May 1st, 2019, starting the new imperial era of Reiwa (beautiful harmony). However, the ceremonies for his ascent to the throne took place on October 22nd at the Imperial Palace, along with around 2,500 domestic and foreign dignitaries. The dignitaries included 32 royalty leaders (13 kings, 7 queens, 9 princes, 3 princesses), 53 heads of state and government (35 Presidents, 6 Vice presidents, 12 prime ministers), 20 governmental representatives (5 former presidents, 7 deputy leaders, 8 ministers) and 4 multilateral leaders.

Usually a Japanese emperor does not ascend to the throne until his predecessor had died, and only after a full year of mourning. This meant that it was always at least a year before the succession ceremonies would be held. Due to the abdication of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the ceremonies for Emperor Naruhito are being held in the same year as his succession. Readers may recall that Emperor Akihito of Japan had abdicated on April 30th, 2019 after thirty years of rule; making him the first Japanese Emperor to do so in over two hundred years. The 84-year-old Emperor Akihito had indicated his desire to retire in a rare video message in August 2016, citing concerns about his advanced age and weakening health that could prevent him from fulfilling his duties.

During the enthronement ceremony at Kyoto Palace, the new emperor ascended to the imperial throne, the Takamikura, where he declared his imperial succession to the people. Emissaries from 195 countries, including Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi and the First Lady graced the enthronement ceremony, sokuirei seiden no gi, of the new emperor. The ceremony itself was short but grand. At the start of the ceremony, curtains on the thrones were closed but at the sound of a gong, the new emperor and empress were presented to the audience. After the participants saluted them, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approached the emperor’s throne. The new emperor presented his imperial statement, addressing Abe and the public. Abe, in return, made his congratulatory statement to the new emperor on behalf of the people.

Since the Meiji Restoration in 1867, a new Japanese Era starts the day after the old emperor dies. However, in Emperor Akihito’s case, manufacturers of calendars, forms, and other paper products needed to know the new Era’s name in advance to produce wares in a timely manner.

There is an interesting background to naming the period of rule of the new emperor. The Japanese government on April 1st, 2019 announced the name during a live televised press conference, as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga traditionally revealed the kanji (the adopted logographic Chinese characters that are used in the Japanese writing systems) calligraphy on a board. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Reiwa represents “a culture being born and nurtured by people coming together beautifully”.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry provided an English language interpretation of Reiwa as ‘beautiful harmony,’ to dispel reports that “Rei” translated as “command” or “order” - though in modern Japanese the most common meaning of the character is indeed “[to] order” or “command”, as in meirei. As this is the most common understanding of the character, it drew some criticism for having a cold or authoritarian flavour. The Foreign Ministry also noted that “beautiful harmony” is neither an official translation nor legally binding.

The kanji characters for Reiwa are derived from the Man’yoshu, an eighth-century (Nara period) anthology of waka poetry. The kotobagaki (headnote) attached to a group of 32 poems (815-846) in Volume 5 of the collection, composed on the occasion of a poetic gathering to view the plum blossoms. The plum tree’s flowering in late winter and early spring is highly regarded as a seasonal symbol. Plum blossoms are often mentioned in Japanese poetry as a symbol of spring. When used in haiku or renga, they are a kigo or season word for early spring. The plum blossom, which is known as the meihua, is one of the most beloved flowers in China and has been frequently depicted in Chinese art and poetry for centuries.

Japan is the oldest continuing hereditary monarchy in the world. The current Constitution of Japan considers the Emperor as “the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people.” The modern Emperor is a constitutional monarch. According to legend, the Japanese monarchy is said to have been founded in 660 BC by Emperor Jimmu; Naruhito is the 126th monarch to occupy the Chrysanthemum Throne. The extant historical records only reach back to Emperor Ojin, who is considered to have reigned into the early 4th century.