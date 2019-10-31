Pakistan is important knot in BRI

Islamabad:Head of international media affair, Huawei, Mr. Guo Fulin has said that Pakistanis in very important knot in Belt and Road Initiative, it has great potential in 5G and it need to look at the trends of technology development and make the good preparation.

While talking to media delegation visiting Huawei headquarter, Shenzhen, China Guo Fulin said that I think one priority for Pakistan is how to ensure you have sufficient talent which know technologies and understand the skill sets of this latest technology. once those preparation ready, once 5G AI CLOUD become commercially used globally, those experiences and especially with Huawei global experience, as I have said, we have more than 60 commercial contracts, many of the commercial contracts has been into the commercial use, and those experiences either in developed or in developing countries, like Huawei has huge experience in China, we could share many of these experiences to Pakistan.

He said that Huawei has built two safe city projects in Pakistan, Pakistanis in very important knot in B&R Initiative, how to insure Pakistan you are the safest and securest place, how to ensure the economic know can attract many of those multi-national companies to invest in Pakistan think that is something the industry players and government policy maker should bear in mind to consider.

Mr. Guo Fulin said that two safe city projects have been put into commercial use, people has witnessed the benefits of those social development. For instance in Lahore, look at the traffic violation rate has been reduced by more than 50%, the crime rate has been reduced by more than 40%, the police response time reduced to less than 5 minutes, that is great achievement in Pakistan, Pakistan has to understand these kind of safe city projects is really beneficial for the society, multi-national companies, the foreign tourists can feel safe.

“Pakistan has more than 200 million population, we are really encouraging to take these safe city concept into further stage, there are also many other cities who can enjoy the same kind of benefits and Huawei is ready to transfer all those latest technologies to Pakistan,” he added.

He told that as of September 2019, Huawei has signed over 60 5G commercial contracts and shipped more than 400,000 AAU.

Mr Guo further told that since the beginning of our 5G technology research in 2009, Huawei has submitted 21,000 proposals to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), ranking first in proposal contributions. “If they are printed on A4 paper and then stacked together, the thickness would be over 10 meters,” he said and added that Huawei also ranks first among vendors, with 5G essential patents accounting for more than 20% of total patents.

He revealed that Huawei's investment in 5G has reached US$4 billion. More than 10,000 employees have been working on 5G networks (excluding terminals).

Mr Guo said that technology is easy to understand and to manage. Nowadays many carriers they don’t even manage the technology by themselves, they just leave it to the vendors to provide like turnkey type of the services, but what they need to consider is to create what kind of ideas which is tailor-made is suitable for Pakistan, who knows this, it’s only Pakistani.