close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

President lauds Cuban scholarships for Pakistani medical students

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Islamabad:President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday appreciated the Cuban scholarship programme for the Pakistani medical students offered after the October 2005 earthquake.

Talking to Cuban Vice President Roberto Morales Odeja, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the doctors, after graduating from Cuba, were playing a significant role in the health sector of Pakistan.

He said the decades' old friendship between Pakistan and Cuba was based on the shared ideals of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful co-existence, equality and mutual benefit.

The president also apprised the Cuban dignitary on the precarious situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of unilateral and illegal steps by India to alter the internationally recognised disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad