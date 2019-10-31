close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Capital’s private schools announce closure

Islamabad

Islamabad:The local private schools have announced that they will keep campuses closed for the safety of students.

However, there is no official word about the government's educational institutions in this respect. Most private colleges and universities have also announced the closure of campuses today (Thursday).

Islamabad Private Schools Association president Zofran Elahi announced on Wednesday that as the anti-government protest could cause a law and order situation in the capital city, it had been decided that all local private schools would remain closed on October 31 and November 1. He said the reopening of schools would be decided by the association in light of the law and order situation.

