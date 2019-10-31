PIMS makes arrangements for JUI-F ‘Azadi’ March

Islamabad:All the staff members at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences have been asked to remain vigilant from Wednesday onwards particularly till the movement of participants of ‘Azadi’ March announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) while the hospital has allocated as many as 80 beds for any emergency.

The hospital staff is ready to provide medical cover to participants of the March or any other person including police staff or government employees on duty and additional medicines have already been arranged in emergency department to deal with any extra burden, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

It is important that the PIMS administration had already put hospital on high alert from Wednesday onwards in connection with JUI-F gathering in Islamabad. Additional quantity of fluids and injections for first aid have been stored at emergency and phone numbers of al concerned staff members have been highlighted in PIMS exchange for call at any time, said Dr. Khawaja.

He added extra medicines have been arranged and staff has been deputed for emergency patients in surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and neurology departments and for heart patients. Operation theatres for general surgery, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgeries are provided with extra medicines and equipment, he said.

The Executive Director PIMS has asked all staff members to contact him in case of any emergency and when there is any problem to injured persons. All heads of departments will have regular rounds in their respective wards and emergencies. Ventilators and intensive care staff have also been asked to remain available round the clock, said Dr. Khawaja.

He added that all the staff members including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and all employees of PIMS have been asked to remain active for proper treatment of patients related to Azadi March.

He added that the PIMS ED would be in touch with all concerned officials at PIMS as doctors and administration staff are nominated for emergency duties round the clock. Special staff would remain present in ambulances to take patients to the hospital from the scene of trauma if any emergency is reported, he said.

Dr. Khawaja added that emergency reports would be sent to relevant ministries, PM house, President house and Deputy Commissioner and IG Islamabad.