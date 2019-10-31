Punjab ends fines on schoolteachers

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Wednesday announced discontinuation of fines being imposed on schoolteachers under the monitoring regime.

A notification issued in this regard stated that fines under any pretext shall be discontinued with immediate effect. “School Education Department has decided to steer away from excessive monitoring and focus on school improvement and action management through a new School Improvement Framework (SIF) which will emphasise incentives rather than fines,” reads the notification.

Different teacher associations, including Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), have welcomed the decision and appreciated the School Education Department for this teacher-friendly move.

Symposium: At its ongoing international symposium, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), a book “The Bridge”-- featuring poetry and short stories by writers of Malaysia and Pakistan was launched here on Wednesday. According to a press release, writer from Malaysia, Prof Nor Farida Abdul Manaf and Pakistani writer Ms Aaisha Umt-ur-Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

Dementia: Alzheimer’s Pakistan in collaboration with Government Post Graduate College for Women Cantt organised a Dementia Friends session here on the college premises on Wednesday.

People with dementia sometimes need a helping hand to go about their daily lives and feel included in their local community. To provide this helping hand, Dementia Friends aimed to give people an understanding of dementia and the small things that they can do to make a difference.

The programme focused on five key messages that we believe everyone should know about dementia: dementia is not a natural part of ageing; dementia is caused by diseases of the brain; it is not just about losing your memory; it’s possible to live well with dementia; and there is more to the person than the dementia.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad checked the cleanliness condition in the City by surprise visits to different areas. He visited Darogawala, Jallo Morr, Fateh Garh, Pakistan Mint, Harbanspura, Manawan, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Lahore Railway Station, Madina Colony and Orange Line Train stations and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain Bhatti also visited Garden Town, Gulberg, Ichhra, Gurumangat Road and Ferozepur Road. The LWMC MD directed the Operations Department to ensure cleanliness in Lahore on a daily basis. He said the roadsides and footpaths should also be cleared.

He also stated that quality of work must be improved. He told the officers to work hard or go home. “I will not tolerate negligence of any sort,” he warned. He said his surprise visits would be a permanent feature. There would reward and punishment policy in the department. LWMC Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain stated that department was ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the City, whereas, citizens should also make sure that they dispose of their waste properly instead of littering. The LWMC will not tolerate any sort of illegal dumping in the City, he warned.