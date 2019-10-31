Kaira accuses govt of political victimisation

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has alleged the government is committing political victimisation by keeping the ailing party leader, former president Asif Ali Zardari, in jail.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also facing serious health challenges and his situation was critical. He said the government could not afford any untoward incident if happened with any of these leaders. Qamar Zaman Kaira on the occasion also said that the PPP had no objection if any in house change comes as a result of the march of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

He added that the PPP was welcoming the Azadi March of JUI-F but its struggle against the government had been under way before the march was called as party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had addressed public gatherings in different cities.

To a question, he said nobody was asking for any NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan and stated that the PM had taken U-Turn on almost every issue now. Siraj: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that PTI failed to fulfill its electoral promises in 15 months rule after coming to power with the aim to ensure efficient and inexpensive justice to all, eradicate corruption and accountability of all influential people.

In a statement from Mansoora on here on Wednesday, he said JI wanted a ruthless across the board accountability and was demanding from the day one that all the 436 persons named in Panama Leaks should be held accountable, but PTI had ignored them and held accountable only its political rivals. He said the supremacy of law and provision of quick justice to all are the keys to success of any government. Therefore, he said, the government could save its skin only if it ensure across the board accountability.

He expressed concern over worsening economy, saying traders were worried and closing down their businesses directionless government policies. He said the national exchequer faced loss to billions of rupees due to strike of the business community. He said the prices of petroleum prices were going down in the world but the process was reverse in Pakistan where the Ogra sent a summary of increase in POL prices on every month.

Senator Siraj regretted the situation of farmers who were worried about the paddy and sugarcane crops which were ready for harvesting but they were finding no buyer and good prices. He said the owners of sugar mills yet to pay the dues of the farmers’ last year crops.

He said the government had burdened the farmers with massive taxes but unable to provide them relief. He demanded government ensure good prices of sugarcane and paddy for the farmers. He lamented the government seemed active in fulfilling the conditions of the IMF instead of providing relief to the masses.