Dr Talat likely VC of Education University

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab is likely to notify the appointment of an illustrious veterinarian, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education soon as the governor/chancellor has approved his appointment for a four-year term, it is learnt.

The move is likely to attract criticism from the academic circles particularly because of relevance of Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha’s qualification for a specialised university of education and generally because of his incomplete tenure at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS).

Prof Pasha, a veterinary graduate of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), had done his PhD in Animal Nutrition from West Virginia University USA.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof Pasha will complete his second term (four years each) as VC of the UVAS on February 25, 2020 and if appointed the VC of University of Education this would be his third consecutive term as a vice chancellor. Separately, the Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab has already advertised the post of VC of the UVAS with Nov 15, 2019 as the last date to apply. Many see this advertisement as the confirmation of Prof Pasha’s appointment as VC of the Education University. Interestingly, among essential requirements for candidates to apply for the post of VC, UVAS, the (L&DD) Department Punjab has included the condition of PhD in the field of Veterinary /Animal Sciences from HEC recognised university. “This is ironic that a veterinarian can be appointed as VC of education-specific university while one having a PhD in Education can’t even apply for the post of VC, UVAS,” commented one of the applicants for the post of University of Education. Another applicant said in most cases the posts of VCs were advertised after the expiry of the term of VCs while in case of the UVAS VC the government acted really fast.

When contacted an official of the HED said the department had yet not received the summary back from the governor/chancellor. Requesting anonymity, he said the department had sent a panel of three candidates comprising Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Dr Asghar Bajwa and Dr Muhammad Ramzan as per the recommendations of the VC Search Committee. The official further said there was no condition of PhD in any specific subject to apply for any specific subject therefore Prof Pasha was eligible to apply.